Nine flights from CDMX land in Merida on Monday, February 28

For this day, the Mérida airport has scheduled the arrival of nine flights from Mexico City, six from Aeroméxico, as well as one from Volaris, Viva Aerobús, and Magnicharter

On Monday, Feb. 28th, the Mérida airport has 25 flights scheduled from 4:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with an occupancy level of 95%, according to Grupo Asur.

Before the beginning of the week, the air terminal did not register delays or cancellations in the arrival and departure of flights. The first airline to arrive was Volaris from the city of Tijuana at 04:30 a.m., which took off an hour later to Oaxaca and returned as flight 267 at 09:30 a.m. and leaves as 449 to Tijuana at 10:18.

The flights that took off are Aeroméxico’s 821 and 823 to Mexico City, the first at 06:00 and the other at 07:35

While five flights bound to CDMX are scheduled: four from Aeroméxico, one from Volaris, and another from Viva Aerobus.

