Nine flights from CDMX land in Merida on Monday, February 28

For this day, the Mérida airport has scheduled the arrival of nine flights from Mexico City, six from Aeroméxico, as well as one from Volaris, Viva Aerobús, and Magnicharter
On Monday, Feb. 28th, the Mérida airport has 25 flights scheduled from 4:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with an occupancy level of 95%, according to Grupo Asur.
Before the beginning of the week, the air terminal did not register delays or cancellations in the arrival and departure of flights. The first airline to arrive was Volaris from the city of Tijuana at 04:30 a.m., which took off an hour later to Oaxaca and returned as flight 267 at 09:30 a.m. and leaves as 449 to Tijuana at 10:18.
The flights that took off are Aeroméxico’s 821 and 823 to Mexico City, the first at 06:00 and the other at 07:35
While five flights bound to CDMX are scheduled: four from Aeroméxico, one from Volaris, and another from Viva Aerobus.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
“El Maquech” is not a piece of jewelry or an accessory, it is an animal that deserves to live
There must be a reform of.
-
Ukrainians protest in Cancun, they call Putin a murderer
The call was generated through social.
-
Anteater admitted to the Chiapas Zoo is in good condition
Anteater rescued in Chiapas, is in.
-
“The loss of mother tongues in Campeche is a serious problem”, Anthropologist says
The state official recognized the problem.
-
Plane lands in Romania to repatriate Mexicans evacuated from Ukraine
It is expected that on Tuesday,.
-
Russian invasion will impact Mexican companies
Ukraine is one of the main.
-
Ukraine wants to enlist Mexican men for war
The head of the Office of.
-
Sparrowhawk caught in Downtown Merida
On Friday, February 25, agents of.
-
Grupo Bimbo suspends operations in Ukraine plant
Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on.
-
All you need to know for your Mexican vacation in 2022
Coronavirus cases remain high across the.
Leave a Comment