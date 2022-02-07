New passport office in Mérida to be inaugurated

This new space will have 12 biometric stations, in addition to being able to serve 2,280 people per day, as planned by the authorities.

(MERIDA, YUC. – SRE).- The adaptation of the new Passport Office that will work in Mérida is advancing, with a view to starting up the facilities.

As reported, this new headquarters will be located at The Harbor shopping plaza near the Mérida-Progreso highway, and consists of 2,028 square meters for customer service, five times larger than the current office.

“This change that the SRE Yucatán is making is a great challenge, the office will become the second largest in the country, in order to provide a quality service to our users, that is why we are working on training and preparing each of the details. » stated Mariana Cruz Pool, director of the unit in the entity regarding the next opening of the space, which does not yet have a date.

In fact, the federal official announced that the State Coordination of Civil Protection carried out a verification of the site.

“I appreciate the advice and support of Lic. Jesús Enrique Alcocer Basto, head of Civil Protection of the State Government, we are verifying every detail to provide all the security to users,” Cruz Pool said on social networks.

According to the information presented, the use of this new office will generate a rental cost of 119 thousand 684 pesos.

