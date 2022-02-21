New Merida-Guatemala air route will have a frequency of three flights per week

The route will help increase the number of international passengers arriving in the region.

(MÉRIDA, YUC. – MID).- In order to consolidate the recovery of commercial air activity in the entity, starting in April the Mérida International Airport (MID) “Manuel Crescencio Rejón” will launch the new Mérida-Guatemala route , in charge of the airline TAG , which will have a frequency of three flights per week and will help increase the number of international passengers arriving in the region.

In this regard, the general manager of the air terminal, Óscar Carrillo Maldonado, pointed out that after the airline managed the permits to the civil aviation authorities at the end of the year, this new flight will formally start operations on April 1st.

“There will be three flights a week, we still do not have the capacity of the planes, but the important thing is that with this new route the connections that the Mérida Airport has with other countries would increase,” he said.

He indicated that at first, the company TAG Airlines requested permits to operate for three months on the platform and after that time, the corresponding evaluations will be carried out to determine whether or not to increase the frequencies in their operations indefinitely.

He explained that the MID previously had a flight with Belize, so there are good expectations in terms of the arrival of travelers on the new Merida-Guatemala route.

