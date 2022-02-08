Netflix prepares the premiere of “What fault is karma?” A film recorded in Yucatan

Although the exact premiere date was not announced, the platform gave a brief preview of the film. The film will show diverse and beautiful landscapes of the Yucatan.

(MÉRIDA, YUC, – TYT).- In July 2021, the presence of Aislinn Derbez caused a stir at the “La Negrita” bar in Mérida , a place that served as the location for the film “What fault is karma?”, a film recorded in Yucatán and that this year will be released on Netflix .

Through a video, the platform announced the tapes that the public will be able to see through the streaming site, however, they did not announce the exact dates of the premiere of each content.

“What fault is karma?” is a Netflix romantic comedy directed by Cannes Palme d’Or winner Elisa Miller.

The film stars Aislinn, the daughter of Eugenio Derbez, and Renata Notni, who will be accompanied on screen by Gil Cerezo (vocalist of the band Kinky), Giuseppe Gamba, Carmen Madrid, Mauricio García Lozano, as well as the actress originally from Yucatan, Miriam Chi Chim.

The film will show diverse and beautiful landscapes of Yucatan, such as Celestún and Hacienda Temozón Sur, among others.

Renata Notni confirmed that while she was in the state, she lived and knew great locations.

What is the film about

The story will center on Sara (Aislinn), a frustrated fashion designer who blames karma for her bad luck.

Fate will bring her face to face with her sister, Lucy (Renata), who enjoys a very different fate, and for which she experiences a series of situations and reunions that will lead her to make a radical decision.

