Municipal Police shuts down another clandestine bar in Valladolid, Yucatan

This is the second clandestine canteen that is closed in less than 10 days in Valladolid

(VALLADOLID, YUC. – MUNICIPAL POLICE).- Agents of the municipal police of Valladolid proceeded against a clandestine bar, which operated in a house on Calle 47 between 40 and 42 of the Barrio de San Juan, where they seized intoxicating drinks and arrested two waitresses and five customers.

The operation was carried out in response to a citizen report that intoxicating drinks were sold at the place with waitress service.

The agents went to the site and confirmed that it was indeed working as a canteen without permission.

In the place, run by a woman, closure seals were placed.

It is the second clandestine canteen that has been closed in recent days in Valladolid, where on February 15 an establishment was closed where alcoholic beverages were illegally offered and women served the parishioners.

The balance on that occasion was six detainees (four waitresses and two subjects), in addition to the seizure of numerous intoxicating drinks. The illegal club worked on Calle 40 between 35 and 37, in the center of Valladolid.

