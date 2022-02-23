Municipal Police arrested a man in clown custom who allegedly tried to kidnap two children in Progreso

The minors that the clown allegedly wanted to kidnap are a boy and a girl, two and three years old, respectively, who were at the doorstep of their house, located in the Ismael García neighborhood
(PROGRESO, YUC. – MUNICIPAL POLICE).- A 21-year-old subject was arrested by Progreso authorities accused of the attempted kidnapping of two minors.
The events occurred on the afternoon of Monday, February 21st, when the man, dressed as a clown, was walking down Calle 29th between 44th and 46th in the Ismael García neighborhood of Progreso, and approached a property where two minors, four and two years old, were playing on the terrace.
By means of signs and a balloon, the clown tried to attract the children, but fortunately, the mother of one of the minors, identified as Diana, 23 years old, watched the scene as if it was taken from the ‘IT’ movie, the clown was trying to convince the children to come closer to him.
Seeing that the children approached the fence, the woman went out in search of the minors and realized the subject was in an inconvenient state, so she immediately called the authorities.
Agents of the Municipal and State Police arrived at the site to arrest the man, who was under the influence of alcohol and who declared to be a resident of Kanasín.
The clown was transferred to the public prison where he would face his legal situation.
It is worth mentioning that the mother of one of the minors and aunt of the other, filed the corresponding complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).
Relatives defend the accused
Meanwhile, the detainee’s mother raised her voice in defense of her son, assuring that he would be incapable of stealing or harming a minor.
In the publication that circulates on social networks, the lady says that her son went to work at Progreso with another clown and that he always gives balloons to the children to brighten their day or in exchange for a few coins.
Therefore, the woman regrets the situation and assures that: “her son has a defect, he likes to drink, yes, but not everyone knows his feelings, he is incapable of harming anyone” (sic).
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
