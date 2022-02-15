Multiple crash on the Paraíso bridge near the Mérida-Progreso highway

Four cars were involved in the accident which left a minor injured

(PROGRESO, YUC. – SSP).- Spectacular accident that involved four vehicles and that was very close to ending in tragedy, occurred on the night of Monday, February 14th, on the upper part of the bridge of the community of Paraíso, in the port of Progreso.

It was found that the person who was driving a silver-colored car, seeing that it was going to be hit by another motorist (who fled), swerved and was then hit by other cars.

A Beat was left with the front part destroyed, while a Neon was about to go off the track and fall into the void from a height of about 12 meters, but fortunately the retaining fence prevented what could have been a misfortune.

However, one person was injured and it was a minor under 10 years of age, because one of the windows of the car in which he was traveling exploded and the splinters cut his face. She was treated by paramedics and appears to be in stable condition.

Municipal and state police arrived at site, as well as paramedics from the SSP and the Progreso Police, as well as elements from the Mexican Red Cross and firefighters.

