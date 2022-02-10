Movimiento Ciudadano has not yet defined if actor Roberto Palazuelos will be their candidate

The leader of the MC parliamentary faction in the Chamber of Representatives reported that on February 16th, it will be decided whether or not Mexican actor Roberto Palazuelos will be the party’s candidate for governor of Quintana Roo.
(MEXICO – MC).- The coordinator of the Movimiento Ciudadano (Citizen Movement) representatives, Jorge Álvarez Máynez, expressed that, although he considers that the pre-candidate for his party to contend for the governorship of Quintana Roo, Roberto Palazuelos , has the requirements to be nominated, it should be analyzed if he meets the the basic principles of your party to be nominated.
“You have to break down everything that is on this topic, there are, as I say, previous scandals, current scandals, there are accusations of whether it is frivolous, because it is known, or because it is an artist. There are other more serious things that even I myself have publicly differentiated, such as the issue of account adjustments (…) I think that it should be evaluated if it complies with the principles, with the identity card, with our code of ethics, the basic documents of the Citizen Movement political party, as Senator Patricia Mercado said, all of that has to be put on a scale and make a determination”
Jorge Álvarez Máynez
Álvarez Máynez said that he is confident that his party’s election body will make a good decision, which also includes the preferences of the Quintana Roo society.
Likewise, he bet that the positions of militants of the Citizen Movement will be taken into account, such as Senator Patricia Mercado and former federal deputy Martha Tagle, who have expressed their rejection of Roberto Palazuelos’s candidacy.
“I have enormous confidence in Dante Delgado for this decision. I know that Dante is going to be able to define, everything that is on this subject must be broken down, there are, as I say, previous and current scandals, there are accusations because if he is frivolous, or because he is an artist. There are other more serious things that even I myself have publicly differentiated, but I believe in freedom of expression.
Senator Patricia Mercado
“I think that it should be evaluated if the candidate complies with the principles, with the identity card, the code of ethics, and the basic documents of the Movimiento Ciudadano political party, and make a decision considering what is the best for the party,” she concluded.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
