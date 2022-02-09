More than 900 women and girls in Yucatán are part of sexual content web pages

MÉRIDA, MX.- During the review of the Yucatán State Government report, the local deputy Vida Gómez Herrera, questioned the prosecutor Juan Manuel León León as to why the facts of digital violence are not mentioned in the document, despite the fact that there are at least 941 cases of Yucatecan women and girls who are victims of this crime by being exposed on a page with sexual content.

“In the entire report I found no data or results that talk about the data of digital violence in the state of Yucatán or other serious crimes that also take place in cyberspace such as child pornography or human trafficking,” said Deputy Vida from the State Congress.

The legislator exposed that it is public knowledge that since 2018 there is an internet page in which the image, personal data and sexual content of women are exposed and commercialized without their consent.

“Many victims are also girls and adolescents. There are 941 Yucatecan women who are being victimized by criminals who manage and market that page,” he added.

So far, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) has a record of 136 complaints from 2018 to November 2021 related to the existence of this page and in general terms there are 180 complaints for cybercrime in Yucatán.

However, Vida Gómez questions the fact that this problem is not mentioned in the Government report recently presented by the head of state, Mauricio Vila Dosal.

“The government report does not mention the issue, it makes it invisible while repeating countless times that we are the safest state in the country,” she said.

The Yucatecan congresswoman mentioned that she is aware of testimonies that she described as ‘chilling’ and that are related to the treatment women receive when they file complaints with the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

“In three years the State Prosecutor’s Office has not been able to arrest or prosecute anyone for these crimes, while the website continues to operate with total impunity and the number of victims continues to grow,” she said.

In this way, the direct questioning to León León was about why the FGE has not been able to accuse, detain and link any alleged criminal.

“Is it for lack of preparation, is it for lack of interest of the government or is it because the staff of the Attorney General’s Office really lacks preparation and capacity, or are they involved in the case of the page?

Despite the direct questioning, the state prosecutor, Juan Manuel León León evaded the questions.

