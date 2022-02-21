More than 61 thousand vaccines have been applied to people between 30 and 39 years old in 5 days

Vaccination for this age group concluded this Sunday the 20th. For this process, the macrocenters of the “Kukulcán” Sports Unit and the “Siglo XXI” Convention Center were assigned.

(MERIDA, YUC. – SSY).- From Tuesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 19th, a total of 61,899 booster doses against the Coronavirus have been applied to the population between 30 and 39 years of age living in Mérida.

This operation was carried out jointly by the State Government, the Federal Welfare Secretariat, the Mérida City Council and the Armed Forces, from 8:00 in the morning to 6:00 in the afternoon.

According to information from the Ministry of Health (SSY), only on Saturday the 19th, in both points of the Yucatecan capital, a total of 16,330 doses were applied.

In addition to this, from February 21 to 24, reinforcements will be provided to adults aged 40 to 59, in 22 municipalities in the interior of the entity, which would cover all the inhabitants of that age range, in the 106 municicpalities.

It should be remembered that, during these days, citizens aged 40 and over who, for some reason, have not been able to attend in the period assigned to them will also be attended; this will be in the aforementioned macrocenters or permanent modules, from Monday to Friday, between 8:00 and 18:00.

In the case of Mérida, care will be taken at the SSY Urban Health Center in the Santa Rosa neighborhood, as well as Family Medicine Units number 59 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) and the Security and Social Services Unit of the State Workers (Issste) in Lindavista.

For the interior of the State, the modules are located in the Tekax General Hospital and the Ticul Health Center; in Valladolid, in the Jurisdictional Warehouse of Vaccinology; in Izamal, at the Rural Hospital; in Motul, in the General of Subzone number 3, and in Tizimín, in the Health Center.

