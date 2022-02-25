Monterrey Ballet will celebrate its 30 years with a presentation in Merida

The Ballet will present the ‘Levitar gala’ in March, at the “Armando Manzanero” and “Peón Contreras” theaters both in Downtown Mérida.

(MERIDA, YUC. – TYT).- More than 40 dancers from the Monterrey Ballet will meet again with the Yucatecan public, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its foundation with the Levitar gala, on March 18th and 20th, at the “Armando Manzanero” theater, and on March 19th, at the “Peón Contreras”.

This show is of the utmost importance for the company directed by Thiago Soares, former principal dancer of The Royal Ballet, in London, since it was created precisely for this celebration, since it was in 2020 when they turned three decades old and, due to the pandemic, the commemoration has been postponed.

At a press conference and accompanied by businessman Mario Camacho Flores, the head of the dance company explained that Levitar will reveal various reflections and challenges faced by its Mexican and international members, who were on recess due to the health emergency.

“For us, it is exciting to make art and dance for you, the company is happy; we will go from the classic, with iconic pieces, such as ‘Don Quixote’, ‘Swan Lake’, ‘Corsair’, but also, it will be a new opportunity to see the neoclassical and contemporary ballet”, he assured.

Yucatecans will enjoy both the professionalism and the talent of the group, considered an ambassador of Mexico’s art around the world, through classic choreographies created by its director, such as “Pa Yo Yo Ma” and “Caroussell”, the latter with music by Richard Rodgers.

Before the heads of the Ministry of Culture and the Arts (Sedeculta), Loreto Villanueva Trujillo, and the Pro-Arte dance academy, Aniuska Torres Santana, Camacho Flores said that, as part of the effort to bring this Ballet, there will be a master class for local dancers, on date, place and time to be defined.

Also, from Saturday, February 26 to Tuesday, March 1, tickets to attend this show will be two for one, as a special promotion for the Yucatecan public.

The venues where the functions will take place have all the current health protocols and will respect 75 percent of the capacity; the galas will be on Friday 18, at 7:00 p.m.; on Saturday 19, at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and on Sunday 20, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at tusboletos.mx.

The Monterrey Ballet began activities on September 4, 1990 and, in December of the same year, it appeared for the first time, with “The Nutcracker”, under the direction of Ann Marie D’Angelo, The ballet company has staged works by George Balanchine, Kevin McKenzie and Vicente Nebrada.

