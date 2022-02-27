Mexico sent its first plane to evacuate Mexicans in Ukraine

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard assured that, if necessary, there will be more flights to return the 90 Mexicans who are in Ukraine.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, informed that this Sunday the first plane of the Armed Forces will take off to Ukraine to rescue Mexicans from the Russian military operation.
The foreign minister detailed that several Mexican families have already arrived in Romania through his Twitter account, so at 10:00 a.m. this Sunday, the Boeing 737-800 will leave for that country.
“The plane will go via Canada and Ireland. This is the first flight; if necessary, there will be others in the coming days,” Ebrard assured.
This afternoon, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that Mexico’s diplomatic offices in the Ukrainian conflict zone are working to return Mexicans to the country, which the Mexican air force will support. “No Mexican is going to stay in the conflict zone. We will get them all out; governments are helping us, diplomats are helping us. The Ministry of Defense is helping through the Mexican Air Force so that our countrymen can be transferred to the country”, said the President.
It is estimated that there are around 90 Mexican nationals still seeking repatriation.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
“El Maquech” is not a piece of jewelry or an accessory, it is an animal that deserves to live
There must be a reform of.
-
Ukrainians protest in Cancun, they call Putin a murderer
The call was generated through social.
-
Anteater admitted to the Chiapas Zoo is in good condition
Anteater rescued in Chiapas, is in.
-
“The loss of mother tongues in Campeche is a serious problem”, Anthropologist says
The state official recognized the problem.
-
Plane lands in Romania to repatriate Mexicans evacuated from Ukraine
It is expected that on Tuesday,.
-
Russian invasion will impact Mexican companies
Ukraine is one of the main.
-
Ukraine wants to enlist Mexican men for war
The head of the Office of.
-
Saint Louis Cardinals to play NFL official match in Mexico City
The Cardinals are again scheduled to.
-
Sloane Stephens wins the Guadalajara Open 2022
Former world No 3 Sloane Stephens.
-
Sparrowhawk caught in Downtown Merida
On Friday, February 25, agents of.
1 Comment on this post
“Russian military operation”
Call it what it is it’s RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAIN!!!!!
Leave a Comment