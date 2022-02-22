Mexico City legislators analyzing the possibility of banning bullfighting

This season’s bullfights in Mexico City may be the last, as legislators in the city assembly seek to revive a bill banning the activity.
This year’s season closed Sunday at the city’s Plaza Mexico arena, and it was marked — as has become routine — by protesters.
Last year, the assembly’s Animal Welfare Commission gave preliminary approval to a law banning public events “at which animals are subject to mistreatment and cruelty that result in their death.” But the bill never made it to a vote before the full assembly.
Animal rights activist Alberto Luvianos says legislators may have been cowed by the potential lost income.
“They (legislators) recognized that animals have rights, but the issue they are worried about is the income from bullfighting,” said Luvianos, who estimated the fights create about 3,000 jobs.
The bullfighting associations claim the real number is ten times that amount.
Evangelina Estudillo is one of them. She has worked as a street vendor outside the area for 20 years, and the income helped her raise nine children. The prospect of a ban makes her uneasy.
“The president would have to do something,” Estudillo said. “Look how many families rely on this.”
Since 2013, four states in Mexico have already banned bullfights, and polls indicate substantial support for a ban. A ban in Mexico City — currently the largest venue for the events — would be an international setback for bullfighting.
“I respect those who are against it, but I don’t agree, said Paco Dominguez, who sells bullfighting merchandise and posters. ”I see it as an art, a part of the culture, and I make a living off of it.”
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
In Oaxaca, promoters of the Zapotec language motivate people to speak in their mother tongue with art and games
Irma Pineda Santiago, Member of the Permanent.
-
Costa Rica tightens visa requirements on Cubans
HAVANA, CUBA (Feb. 22. 2022)- At.
-
Yucatan back in green on the epidemiological traffic light by Thursday, Feb. 24th
After the protocol for returning to.
-
Lithium reserves in Mexico are worth 102 billion dollars
Mineral reserves in Mexico totaled 102.3.
-
12-year-old injured himself inside the classroom with a gun he took to school in Mexico City
The student of Secondary School 79.
-
Municipal Police located two missing children on the Progreso boardwalk
If you travel with children to.
-
Senator José Luis Pech is the Movimiento Ciudadano candidate for Quintana Roo
Movimiento Ciudadano formalizes the candidacy of.
-
Campeche maintains zero kidnappings in recent months
This is the result of.
-
“Wonder of the Seas” will visit Cozumel on its first journey
The world’s largest cruise ship is.
-
Reopening of bars and restaurants will boost the Campeche economy
It has been a long two-year.
Leave a Comment