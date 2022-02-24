Mexican youtuber Alex Tienda witnesses attacks in Ukraine

The communicator was consulted by the international press after the announcement of the Russian military operation

(MEXICO – CNN).- Alex Tienda shared on his Instagram account the moment in which the attacks on the city of Kramatorsk, in Ukraine, began in the middle of the night, hours before he had been interviewed by the CNN news network about the announcement of the Russian military operation.

Through clips published on his Instagram stories , at 5 in the morning Ukraine local time, he shows the window of the hotel where he was staying and assured that he had just heard several explosions.

“My friends, they are already attacking Ukraine, they just attacked the city where I am, I can hear the bombing,” said the youtuber while recording outside his room.

Hours earlier, the youtuber said in an interview for CNN that, despite the imminent threat of a military invasion, normality still prevailed in the city of Kramatorsk.

“The stores are working normally, restaurants, people go out to eat (…) it seems like any peaceful city,” said the young man, although he warned that many of the people with whom he has spoken are afraid, they are pro-Ukraine and they do not want to belong to Russian Federation.

After the first explosions, Alex Tienda stated that he left the hotel where he stayed to go to another hotel to take refuge with other people from the international press.

The youtuber pointed out that bombardments and shots could be heard in the distance.

Who is Alex Tienda?

José Alejandro Tienda Ramírez, better known as Alex Tienda, is 35 years old and was born in the city of Coatzacoalcos Veracruz; he has several YouTube channels, where he shares his trips around the world with almost three million subscribers.

According to the information on his YouTube channel, the youtuber seeks to inspire more people to have a life full of travel and experiences, some with a lot of adrenaline like when he traveled to Afghanistan.

Additionally, “when he’s not traveling, he likes to play drums and drive race cars from time to time,” according to his book review.

The Yucatan Times

