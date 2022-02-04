Mexican Navy rescues 7 Cuban rafters in the Yucatan Chanel

The Cuban boat was damaged, they were adrift and it was not towed. The Mexican naval authorities detailed that they notified the Immigration authorities for the registration and assurance process.

(YUCATAN – MEXICAN NAVY).- Seven undocumented Cubans were rescued in the water of the Yucatan Canal after escaping from Cuba. An oil tank found the rafters adrift, so it alerted the Coast Guard of the Mexican Navy and they were rescued in good health.

The Fifth Naval Region reported that the undocumented islanders were traveling aboard a fragile vessel at the mercy of the bad weather that has occurred in the Gulf of Mexico-Caribbean Sea area, for which the intervention of the crew of the tanker was necessary.

The information offered establishes that the Cubans were sighted about 216 nautical miles (about 400 kilometers) north of Cozumel in the waters of the Yucatan Channel. After the recovery of the sailors, the captain of the ship informed the Secretary of the Navy of the rescue of the travelers, so a rescue protocol was activated.

As detailed, the marine authority assigned a marine patrol boat that intercepted the patrol boat that was traveling to Jamaica to receive the seven crew members of the spell boat and transfer them to land.

The Armanda of Mexico detailed that the seven Cuban rafters, all male, were treated by military doctors and paramedics, reporting that they were all in good health. The Cubans arrived in Cozumel this Monday afternoon and were made available to the General Directorate of Migration for their process of knowledge and documentary follow-up.

The report highlights that, in the care of Cubans, the health mechanisms and biosafety protocols required by the pandemic were taken care of, in the same way in the protection of their human rights.

