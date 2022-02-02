Mexican Navy monitors the development of projects in Yucatan

Governor Mauricio Vila and the head of the Mexican Navy (Semar), Admiral Jose Rafael Ojeda reviewed progress in the expansion of Puerto Progreso and construction of the new shipyard.

(MERIDA, YUC. – YUCATAN STATE GOVERNMENT).- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal held a meeting with the head of the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) of the Government of Mexico, Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, to follow up on projects for the modernization and expansion of Puerto Progreso and the arrival of the naval giant Fincantieri with the construction project of a shipyard.

At the meeting, which was attended by the President of the Board of Directors of the Italian company, Alexandro Tocchi, and also the Italian Ambassador to Mexico, Luigi de Chiara, the Governor of the State of Yucatan and Ojeda Durán reviewed the progress of both plans, which will trigger a great generation of jobs and development for the port of Progreso and the entire state.

Accompanied by the head of the Secretariat for Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Héctor Herrera Novelo, and the general director of the Comprehensive Port Administration (API) of Progreso, Jorge Carlos Tobilla Rodríguez, Vila Dosal and the head of Semar highlighted the importance of the construction of a shipyard, which would be the largest in America, in the port of Progreso, which will allow the entity to venture into the naval industry and continue creating more development opportunities.

Likewise, the governor and the Secretary of the Navy spoke about the progress of the Progreso Height Port Expansion and Modernization project, which will put Yucatan at the forefront of port logistics, generating greater connectivity with the country and the entire world. world, opening new doors to tourism and national and international trade.

Before the Italian businessman Lino Cezza, Vila Dosal endorsed that his government will continue to provide all the necessary conditions for these projects to materialize, since they will mark a before and after in the progress of the state.

The head of Semar stressed that coordination with the state administration will be maintained in plans that seek the well-being of Yucatecans, such as the project in Puerto Progreso, which will be the economic engine of the economy, industry and tourism in Yucatan; and the establishment of Fincantieri in the entity.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments