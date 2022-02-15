Mexican journalist Carlos Loret de Mola says AMLO’s son company is a “farce”

Loret de Mola states that López Beltrán, first of all, did not make a statement for seventeen days, then came up and said he works at a company, and the website of this company where he claims he works at, was created one day before his announcement.

(MEXICO – TIMES MEDIA MEXICO).- On Monday, February 14th, the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola accused that the company of the son of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, José Ramón López Beltrán , is a “ghost” company, since the website was created the same day he issued a statement to explain how he pays for a luxurious mansion with a 60 feet long swimming pool, in the Woodlands, the most exclusive and luxurious neighborhood in the Houston area.

After Carlos Loret de Mola revealed how López Beltrán was living in this mansion, the president’s son did not make a statement for two weeks. Then, he makes a public statement claiming he works at a company named Kei Partners.

“17 days later, AMLO’s son says he works in a company. It is discovered that the company is a developer of luxury homes, and their website was created one day before the statement. But that’s not all, it was found out that the company actually belongs to the son of one of AMLO’s collaborators and advisors the Maya Train. What a mockery. What a scandal” wrote Loret de Mola on Twitter.

It should be noted that Internet users also did their research work and confirmed what the journalist is declaring.

What about Kei Partners?

First, the president’s son stated that he works for the company Kei Partners and provided the link www.KeiPartners.com, however, when making a simple review on the Internet Website Archives, it was discovered that this website was created on the 13th of February 2022: the same date that López Beltrán issued the statement.

On the other hand, when reviewing the images that appear on the real estate site, the file names within the code show that the photos on the site are screenshots and WhatsApp images dated February 12 this year.

So far, López Beltrán’s Twitter account has not commented on this regard.

