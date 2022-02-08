Mexican authorities clear makeshift migrant camp near U.S. border

Tens of thousands of migrants flee their home countries each year in an attempt to reach the United States, but many of them also seek refuge and protection in Mexico.
MEXICO CITY, (Reuters) – Mexican authorities on Sunday, February 6th, cleared a makeshift camp in the north of the country where hundreds of migrants heading towards the U.S. border had been holding out for more than a year in what rights organizations criticized as deplorable conditions.
Nearly 400 migrants have been transferred by bus to three different shelters near the border city of Tijuana, where they can remain “indefinitely,” said the city’s Mayor Montserrat Caballero.
Caballero promised help for those migrants regardless of whether they want to stay in Tijuana or return to their countries of origin.
“We’re going to pay for the transfers and, if they want to wait for their ‘American dream,’ we’re also going to support them while they wait,” said Caballero.
Dozens of security personnel, including soldiers from the national guard, were seen dissolving the makeshift camp, fenced by metal mesh, in videos shared on social media.
Families, including parents with small children, were seen packing up their belongings. There were no reports of violence.
Caballero said the troops were not armed and that migrants collected their belongings and boarded buses voluntarily because they had previously been notified they would be transferred.
But one Guatemalan mother, who had arrived in Tijuana a year ago, and requested anonymity, said she felt migrants had little choice but to follow orders.
On Saturday, Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) urged immigration authorities to speed up the processes that would help nearly 2,000 migrants at the southern border get documents to regularize their stay in Mexico or let them travel through the country without being detained.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Booster vaccination days close with good turnout in Merida
Many people took advantage of the.
-
Full-scale war in Ukraine could break out any time, separatist leader says
A Russian-backed separatist leader in eastern.
-
Scientific breakthrough allows paraplegics to walk and play sports
A paralysed man with a severed.
-
Netflix prepares the premiere of “What fault is karma?” A film recorded in Yucatan
Although the exact premiere date was.
-
Yucatecan tourist activity rebounded during 2021
During 2021, the State received one.
-
Bus accident on the Mérida-Cancún highway leaves 8 dead and 19 injured, including foreign tourists
One of the four identified is.
-
Belize blames CFE for nationwide blackout in that Central American country that shares a border with Mexico
Веlіzе Еlесtrісіtу Lіmіtеd (ВЕL) ѕауѕ іt.
-
Respected Mexican journalist Carmen Aristegui replies to AMLO’s latest attack
A well-known and respected journalist has hit.
-
With gratitude, Ofelia Medina receives the Silvio Zavala award in Mérida
The director, playwright, actress and defender.
-
Felipe Calderon named FIA´s President of the Environment and Sustainability Commission
The former president of Mexico, Felipe.
Leave a Comment