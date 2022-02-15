Mérida Civil Registry had 71 marriages this February 14

Cupid finished his work in Merida this Monday, February 14th, with the wedding of 71 happy couples who said “I do” before the judge of the Civil Registry of Mérida.

(MERIDA, YUC. – CIVIL REGISTRY).- As part of the Valentine’s celebrations, 71 couples formalized their relationship before the law in Yucatan, this being one of the most sought-after dates to get married, reported Juan de Dios Colli Pinto, director of the Civil Registry in Merida.

He pointed out that on a regular day the Merida Civil Registry has an average of 40 marriages, .

After two years of relationship, José Gilberto Navarro Buenfil and Yadira Herrera Poot chose this special date for their wedding.

The official explained that regularly people do not want to get married on Monday, because it is the beginning of the week and they see it as a complicated day, even so, on Monday, Feb.14th, a total of 71 civil marriages were registered.

He stated that January and February are not months of much activity in terms of marriages, with the exception of February 14, a date that competes with December, which is the month in which more marriages take place in the state of Yucatan.

Colli Pinto reported that in the year 2020, a total of 136 civil marriages were held on February 14th, while in 2021 the activity was almost nil due to the pandemic.

In total, 10,004 people throughout the year got married in Merida during 2020, in February there were 825 marraiges, and in December, a total of 1,124.

The official said that the cost for marriage procedures is 448 pesos if you get married at the Civil Registry Office, but if you want the judge to go to your home, the price is approximately six thousand pesos.

Colli Pinto assured that couples in the state still believe in marriage and always seek to formalize their union before the law.

He stated that a large percentage of couples plan their wedding and that is why dates such as February 14 are highly requested to get married. During the pandemic, many were looking to share this special day with their family, but they couldn’t because of the virus.

Due to the COVID pandemic, some measures have been taken for these celebrations, such as the number of people who enter the room, the sanitization of spaces, and the observance of a “helathy distance”, to take care of both officials and citizens.

Getting married is quite simple as a matter of fact, you just go to the Mérida Civil Registry with your documentation, the most complicated part is to schedule the appointment on the day and time you decide to get married.

The official indicated that for now in the Civil Registry services are already working at one hundred percent. “It has been a complicated couple of years due to the pandemic.”

As for divorces, he said there is no established date for marital dissolutions, since everything depends on the judge’s ruling.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments