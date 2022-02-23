Mérida City Council wants to take care of public health and animal welfare

It was reported that in the current administration, 1,556 veterinary medical consultations, 165 sterilizations, 1,991 anti-rabies vaccine applications and 1,238 dewormings have been carried out.

(MERIDA, YUC. – MERIDA CITY COUNCIL).- For the Mérida City Council, animal welfare is a priority issue, especially with regard to promoting citizen awareness of the rights and obligations regarding the possession of pets.

In this sense, within the framework of the World Animal Sterilization Day that is celebrated on the last Tuesday of February, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha visited the Veterinary Module for Dogs and Cats, located in the Chichen Itzá neighborhood of Mérida, to supervise the conditions of the facility and the quality of services provided to citizens.

For their part, the users of the Veterinary Module thanked the Mérida City Council for having these spaces so that pets can receive care at low cost.

The user, Santos Puc, explained that he is a faithful beneficiary of the Veterinary Module because the care provided is top quality, for which he thanked the Commune for having trained personnel to care for the animals.

Adriana Félix, another of the users, highlighted that the most important thing is that the care costs are adapted to the needs of the citizens, since the service is cheap compared to private clinics and the care is of the same quality.

Along with these actions, the City Council has promoted the “Adopt a Friend!” program, the “Waiting for You” app, the “Mérida for Animal Welfare” forum, the “Peek ConSentido Fair” and the Installation of the Consultative Council for the Protection of Fauna in the Municipality of Mérida.

The Veterinary Module for Dogs and Cats, located on Calle 18 between 19 and 21 Colonia Chichén Itzá, offers general consultations, application of vaccines, deworming, cures, evaluations and sterilizations at low cost. For people interested in making use of any of these services for their pets, they can call 9991-68-17-51.

In addition, there is the Peek Park veterinary module, located on Calle 28 between 7 and 9 of the Ampliación Juan Pablo II subdivision, where these services can also be requested at the number 9996-88-65-51. The hours of operation at both sites are Monday through Friday from 08:00 to 13:00.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments