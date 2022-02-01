Mérida City Council committed to the Environment and Sustainability

The Mérida City Council reiterates its commitment to the permanent care of the Environment and Sustainability

(MERIDA, YUC. – MERIDA CITY COUNCIL).- In order to care for and preserve the environment with comprehensive strategies, the Mérida City Council will sign an agreement to carry out a solid waste management system in metropolitan areas, informed the Mayor, Renan Barrera Concha.

In the Ordinary Session of the Cabildo held this Friday, January 28th, the councilors approved the proposal of the Municipal President to sign a collaboration agreement with the Government of the State of Yucatan through the Secretariat of Sustainable Development and various Municipalities to implement this comprehensive waste management system.

The agreement aims to lay the foundations for collaboration to assist in the analysis, diagnosis, design, implementation, development, operation and maintenance of a comprehensive management system that contributes to the improvement of the management and reuse of urban solid waste and special handling generated in the Mérida Metropolitan Area, said project will be carried out through the creation of an Intermunicipal Decentralized Organization (OPD).

This Project will assume management attributions as well as management of urban solid waste and special management in the Metropolitan Zone, under the modality that at the time is determined by the parties and that best suits their needs.

Barrera Concha indicated that sustainability and urban prosperity are a permanent and long-term task that requires the co-responsibility of all the sectors that participate in the development of the Municipality and its surroundings.

That is why the City Council has carried out various actions in favor of sustainable development through reforestation days, the use of clean energy, the Big Lung project, as well as programs focused on promoting the culture of separation, recycling and the correct disposal of waste.

