Mayor Julián Zacarías pays a visit to the main square and the market of Chicxulub Puerto

Mayor Julián Zacarías, during his visit, talked about the importance of working as a team

(PROGRESO, YUC. – PROGRESO CITY COUNCIL).- Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi visited the park and market area of the Progreso Community of Chicxulub Puerto, to listen and tour this area with tenants and neighbors.

Chicxulub is known for being a place where neighbors enjoy a healthy and integrated environment with their children and friends, thanks to its tourist pier and its history, being the place where the meteorite that extinguished the dinosaurs fell, For this reason, its municipal market is visited daily by locals and tourists.

Mayor Julián Zacarías, during his visit, talked about the importance of working as a team to keep this space clean and in good condition, as these facilities belong to the people of Progreso, and are meant for everyone’s use.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments