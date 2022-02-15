Maya Language is recognized as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Yucatan

Representatives of the State Congress send to the Plenary the draft opinion to declare the Maya Language as Intangible Cultural Heritage for the State of Yucatan.

(MÉRIDA, YUC. – YUCATAN STATE CONGRESS).- The Permanent Commission of Art and Culture of the State Congress approved the draft opinion to declare the Maya Language as “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Yucatan”.

This draft opinion, signed by the representatives Alejandra Novelo Segura, Rubí Be Chan and Rafael Echazarreta Torres, will go to the Plenary for discussion and, where appropriate, approval.

What does the initiative establish?

With this initiative, all expressions, voices, phonetics, writings, signs, graphs, linguistic features or any other symbolic or orthographic manifestation coming from and belonging to the Maya people and their culture are declared a Maya language, so that they provide identity in speech to the inhabitants of the State of Yucatan.

Speaking, Representative Manuela Cocom Bolio assured that with this initiative the legacy of our ancestors is made visible, since we are descendants of a culture with great contributions that prevail over time.

“This declaration also impacts other native peoples and cultures of Latin America, by continuing to uphold our vast Maya culture,” she stressed.

Spread the Maya language

In her turn, representative Pilar Santos Díaz explained that one of the most important aspects of the initiative is that the Executive must carry out actions to preserve, disseminate and promote the Maya language at the state, municipal, regional, national and international levels in the scope of its competence.

“We as representatives must set the example and learn the Maya language, it is something we must work on and take to future generations,” she concluded.

