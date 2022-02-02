Marista University students have no complaint in relation to the sexual trafficking network in Telegram

Cyber ​​Police of Yucatan investigates dissemination of images of university students through Telegram, for the moment there is no complaint by any student from the the Merida Marista University.

(MÉRIDA, YUC. – MARIST UNIVERSITY).- So far, no student from the Marista University of Yucatan has reported being a victim of the alleged group of social networks that spread photographs and messages of university students of the entity through Telegram, according to what was stated by Miguel Baquedano Pérez, rector of Universidad Marista de Mérida.

Although it turns out to be a complicated investigation, the Cyber ​​Police of Yucatan already have in their hands the investigation of the alleged information network of a male group, apparently all of them university students, who through the Telegram application spread intimate images and obscene messages against women.

Baquedano Pérez pointed out that he met with officials from the State Attorney General’s Office and the Cyber ​​Police to learn more about the investigation on this case.

He argued that the Cyber ​​Police is the one conducting the investigations and they will be the ones to reveal more about this case.

The rector of the Marista specified that, at the University, there have been incidents between students due to the dissemination of aggressive images and messages.

“We know that it is not easy for students to report this type of situation, but we are inviting them to point out and file the corresponding complaints against who or who have committed an infraction or act that violates the conditions of their privacy,” he said.

However, apparently none of those affected has filed a complaint, according to the same FGE.

“With the investigation and what results from it, the institution will apply the established regulations and will sanction whoever is responsible with the maximum penalty, and the maximum penalty would be expulsion from school,” he reiterated.

“So far we have not received any complaints and for this reason the Marista University is waiting to learn of any incident that has been filed against one of its students and proceed accordingly to apply the regulations,” he underlined.

“The channels are open, we have broadly asked the students to present facts and establish the origin of a complaint so that it proceeds according to the law,” he concluded.

