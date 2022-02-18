Man dies for combining champagne and ecstasy; eight have to be hospitalized in Bavaria, Germany

When the police arrived at the bar, they found people lying on the floor with cramps and eight of them had to be hospitalized. The 52-year-old man died shortly after being admitted to hospital on Saturday, Feb. 12th.

(GERMANY – DEUTSCHE WELLE).- One man has died and eight others have been hospitalized in serious condition after drinking champagne laced with ecstasy at a bar in Bavaria, German prosecutors said on Monday, February 14th.

The man who died was 52 years old and the others were between 33 and 52, police told the German news agency dpa.

“There were things in the drink that normally aren’t,” prosecutor Gerd Schaefer said. “This had a toxic, poisonous effect.”

Schaefer reported that toxicological tests showed that the toxic substance “of considerable concentration” in the champagne was ecstasy, but said that it is not known at this time how it ended up in the bottle.

Police said the incident occurred on Saturday night in the Bavarian town of Weiden, shortly after a group of people ordered and shared a bottle of champagne .

Schaefer said there was a suspicion of negligent homicide, but declined to elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.

What is ecstasy and what are its effects?

3,4-Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy (XTC) or molly, is a psychoactive drug primarily used for recreational purposes, that can be dangerous if consumed in large quantities.

Ecstasy is a stimulant drug that can cause hallucinations, the drug is usually consumed at parties, nightclubs and concerts by young adults.

This narcotic has led people who consume it to be admitted to the emergency room due to its extremely dangerous side effects.

Ecstasy increases the activity of three chemicals in the brain:

Dopamine: increases euphoria and creates greater energy and activity.

Norepinephrine; increases heart rate and raises blood pressure, this presents a latent risk for people with heart or circulatory problems.

Serotonin: alters mood, appetite, sleep. It also activates hormones that affect sexual arousal and security.

(With information from the National Institute on Drug Abuse)

Other effects:

-Sickness

-Muscle cramps

-Involuntary grinding of the teeth

-Blurry vision

-Shaking chills

-Sweat

Mixing ecstasy with alcohol is a dangerous practice that can have serious mental and physical health consequences. These substances each have their own set of potentially dangerous side effects, and when they are combined the user could be at an increased risk of harm than if they had used either alone.

