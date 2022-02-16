Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, on March 13th at Mérida’s Poliforum Zamná

The function will be headed by Dragon Lee, accompanied by a gladiator to be designated, against Laredo Kid and Willie Mack, in dispute for the Couples Cruise Championship.

(MERIDA, YUC. – TYT).- After the delays and rescheduling caused by the pandemic, finally the fans of the pankration in Yucatan will be able to enjoy all the emotions, adrenaline and spectacular nature of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, next March 13, at the Zamná Poliforum, as part of the tour for the company’s Thirtieth Anniversary, as reported this Tuesday, February 15th, at a press conference held in the fields surrounding the Polyfunctional Gym.

Humberto Rodríguez Lugo, director of the organizing company, stressed that they have made an effort and have taken all pertinent steps to maintain practically the same poster that was announced on the previous dates.

It should be noted that Mexican World-Class Lucha Libre Superstars will be taking part of this entertainment show, such as Rey Escorpión, La Hiedra, Villano Junior, Pagano, Hijo del Vikingo, Octagón Junior, Cibernético, Abismo Negro Jr., Latigo, Diva Salvaje, Jessy, Pimpinela and Faby Apache, among other stars from the AAA.

The evening will have the sanitary measures required by the Yucatan Ministry of Health (SSY), in the building of the Morelos Oriente neighborhood, which must comply with only 50 percent attendance in the stands.

It will be the first time in more than two years that a wrestling event of this magnitude will be presented in Yucatan, with the performance of several stars from the local, national and international Lucha Libre scene. Local wrestlers such as Panther Boy Junior are part of the program.

Likewise, Rodríguez Lugo revealed that fans who have purchased tickets for the previously announced dates will be able to enter with the same ticket.

The press conference was also attended by Carlos Sáenz Castillo, director of the Yucatan’s Sports Institute (IDEY); Santiago Basto Mejía, president of the city’s Box and Wrestling Commission; as well as Ignacio Gutiérrez Solís, head of the Interior of the Mérida City Council.

Nos vemos en el primer evento de la Gira #30AniversarioAAA



📅 30 de enero. | 📍 Poliforum Zamná, MÉRIDA.

Los boletos a la venta en la plataforma 👉🏼 TusBoletosMX 🎟 https://t.co/l8qbyynnlm pic.twitter.com/HnRklGjJC7 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) January 5, 2022

