López Obrador denies that there is a recession, he says “he is satisfied with the situation and that is what matters”

(MEXICO – TYT).- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador heads his morning conference on February 2 from the National Palace.

This Wednesday includes the controversial section Who’s who in the lies of the week , which premiered on June 30 last year.

Morning February 2

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador complained about the question for the mandate revocation consultation , as he assured that they made it very complicated and that the options should only be yes or no.

“Ask everyone to look for a good translator because that has to do with experts so they don’t make mistakes when they go to vote,” he said.

Strategy against covid-19 was successful: López Obrador; “saved many lives”

The strategy to deal with covid-19 was correct , considered President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who stressed that it “saved many lives” and added that all those who participated in it, such as Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell, deserve a “recognition worldwide”.

The president stressed that the people also helped in this strategy, who were urged to take care of themselves, in addition to doctors and nurses “applying themselves thoroughly, even risking their lives.”

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ruled out that Mexico is in a technical recession after preliminary data released by Inegi regarding economic growth, as he assured that January was “one of the months in which the most jobs were created in the last 20 years ”.

“What recession? I am satisfied because it continues to grow, we are coming out of the crisis and we have indicators that the new variant of covid is losing strength because that was what prevented us from reaching 6% growth, among other factors, that stopped us and that is why the average or estimated is 5% per year,” AMLO stated.

Fraud alert on WhatsApp and Telegram for alleged support from the Banco del Bienestar

The federal government warned of a fraud through WhatsApp and Telegram through an audio in which they ask to call a number to access alleged cash support from the Welfare Bank , for which they asked the population not to be a victim.

Ana Elizabeth García Vilchis, who heads the section Who is who in the lies of the week , specified that there are no intermediaries for the delivery of support and requested that any information be verified in official sources.

