Leader of the Q. Roo criminal group “La Barredora” arrested in a Mérida hospital

Johnny Israel Nájera Flores “Jhonny” led the group La Barredora in Quintana Roo. After being wounded by a firearm, he was transferred to a private hospital in Mérida, where he was apprehended.

(MERIDA, YUC. – SSP).- Yucatan security authorities reported that they detained the leader of a criminal group operating in Quintana Roo , called Johnny Israel Nájera Flores , alias “ Jhonny ”, in a Mérida hospital, this Thursday, February 3rd..

Investigating agents of the Ministry of Public Security ( SSP ), in response to a collaboration letter issued by the Attorney General of the State of Quintana Roo , executed the arrest warrant against said subject, who led the criminal group ” La Barredora “.

The individual had been admitted since last Monday to a well-known private hospital located in the northern area of Mérida , where he was treated after presenting gunshot wounds.

” Jhonny ” was transferred to that hospital from Chetumal , Quintana Roo , in a strong security operation carried out by elements of the National Guard and the Army .

In fact, the Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office asked its Yucatan counterpart for collaboration in the custody of the man injured with a firearm who was taken to the hospital as a victim.

Finally, once he was recovered, the Yucatecan authorities executed the arrest warrant issued by a Control judge from the neighboring state, since it is presumed that he is responsible for the crime of aggravated homicide against who was called WMMG in life.

The agents of the State Investigative Police ( PEI ) of the SSP and the investigative prosecutors of the FGE , complied with the court order and handed over the detainee to the Quintana Roo authorities .

According to the first investigations, ” Jhonny ” was shot by his criminal adversaries, who would also have murdered his sentimental partner.

He came to ask for medical help at a hospital in Chetumal , where he identified himself by another name, but the authorities identified him and the custody operation was implemented. Due to the seriousness of the injuries he suffered, he was transferred to the private hospital in Mérida last Monday.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments