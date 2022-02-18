Izamal will host the Páayt´aan Festival of gastronomy, art and spirituality, from March 17th to 20th

It is a music and spirituality festival that will include experiences focused on music, contemporary art, traditional healing, gastronomy, poetry, conversations and workshops.
(IZAMAL, YUC. – LA CITA COLLECTIVE).- Night concerts, gastronomy with sensory experiences, Maya rituals and ceremonies, adventures, walks and meditations can be enjoyed from March 17 to 20, during the Paáayt’aan festival, of the La Cita collective, which will take place in the municipality of Izamal.
In the field of gastronomy, the Paáayt’aan festival will offer laboratories focused on this discipline, workshops, interventions by renowned chefs, restaurants, markets and the participation of traditional cooks who will come together to show their work.
In the same way, there will be multiple spaces in which dialogue will be promoted, conferences and specialized workshops on different topics will be given by great exhibitors.
As for contemporary art, there will be the presence of Mexican artists who invite to the exhibition The Upside Down Earth, a poetic journey that aims to link the present and past of the Maya culture in Yucatan.
The Paáayt’aan festival will also have a space called Traditions and Experiences, located in the courtyard of the Haciendas del Mundo Maya Foundation Museum, where masters familiar with the traditions of this culture will meet and share it with visitors.
Regarding music, forums will be implemented to taste it, as well as concerts by national and international artists. To the above will be added sound meditations for the enjoyment of those who come to Izamal.
The House of Poetry is also among the attractions of the meeting. It is an intimate space open to imagination, creativity and listening for poets of all ages, genres, languages and languages through poetry competitions and slams.
In this space there will also be the presence of special guests and an open microphone with the purpose of summoning people through images, words and voice.
“Through the senses and gathered among people who have similar interests, we can learn to be extraordinary and become agents of change, capable of promoting life and making dreams come true, through experiences that renew the way we understand each other within the world”, says the invitation to the event.
To learn more about this initiative and the activities they have prepared, you can consult the page paaytaan.com; or, write to the email contacto@paaytaan.com. Most activities are free.
