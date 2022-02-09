IYEM summons Yucatecan artisans to protect their intellectual property

The Yucatecan Institute of Entrepreneurs (IYEM) will provide financial support to 50 projects to register their brand

(MERIDA, YUC. – IYEM).- With the registration of their products, the intellectual property of the artisans of the entity is protected, for which the Yucatecan Institute of Entrepreneurs (IYEM) launched the call “Your company, your brand”, with which it is expected that 50 businesses secure their identity.

The head of the IYEM, Antonio González Blanco, pointed out that this scheme continues to boost this sector, which has been implemented during the pandemic, and will make its creations visible, with a bag of 472,754 pesos to support projects that meet the requirements, and deliver their documentation on time and in the established manner.

González Blanco, highlighted that at the start of 2022, 1 million 510 thousand pesos have been delivered in 451 supports of the “Business and Craft Activation” program, covering 40 percent of the state’s municipalities to provide raw materials and equipment to artisans.

With the launch of the “Your company, your brand” call, the boost to the artisan sector is consolidated and support in kind will be given to each of the 50 firms determined by the evaluating group, with a value of 2,391 pesos, which corresponds to 85 percent of the cost of the right to file a trademark registration application in a class, before the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property, which is 2,813, the official explained.

They will also participate in a training workshop that will be given by both said instance and Iyem staff, along with personalized advice for the identification of the identity they wish to register and assistance in sending the request for this purpose.

Among the participation requirements, they include being a citizen of Yucatan and over 18 years of age at the close of the call, in the case of natural persons; for the morals, it is requested to be constituted according to the Mexican norms.

The applicant will have to be an artisan entrepreneur, that is, with natural skills or technical mastery of a trade, innate abilities or both practical and theoretical knowledge, they make goods or craft objects.

You must have a business or undertaking in the industry, which is located in the state and produces products from any of the following branches: goldsmithing, filigree, pottery, machine or hand embroidery, weaving, henequen weaving, saddlery or basketry; works in jícara, bejuco, huano or jipi, and carving of bone, tortoiseshell, bull horn, wood and stone.

The period for receiving applications will be from February 8 to March 8, 2022 and registration will be through the site iyem.yucatan.gob.mx/tumarca or through physical applications, in which they will be asked to fill out the corresponding form.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments