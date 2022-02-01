It’s official: NFL Superstar Tom Brady’s career has come to an end

PEOPLE.- Days after reports first broke that the veteran quarterback is retiring, he confirmed it himself in a heartfelt and lengthy statement on social media.

Alongside a photo of himself playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady, 44, wrote, “I’ve done a lot of reflecting this past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he continued.”

He later added in his message — which thanked his teammates, coaches, and loved ones — “My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs. … I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

Tom Brady | CREDIT: CLIFF WELCH/ICON SPORTSWIRE VIA GETTY

Brady wrote, “The future is exciting” while admitting he doesn’t know “exactly what my days will look like,” and will “take it day by day” but wants to “enrich other people’s lives.”

Part of his message specifically was written to his wife Gisele Bündchen, and his three children. “You are my inspiration,” said Brady. “Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.”

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments