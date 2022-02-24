“It is imperative to reactivate concerts and massive events in Yucatan”, the business sector says

Tourism Promotion Agencies in Yucatan assure that the reopening of massive events is essential for the economic reactivation in the tourism sector
(MERIDA, YUC. – AAPROTUY).- Although almost all economic sectors have been reactivated despite the COVID-19 pandemic, one of those that remains pending is that of massive events and concerts.
In this regard, the head of the Association of Tourism Promotion Agencies in Yucatan (AAPROTUY), David Escalante Lombard, said that it is essential to reactivate the sector of massive events, and stop postponing this action, as it directly impacts the tourism sector.
“Massive events, specifically concerts, brings domestic travelers that spend the night in Merida y leave a significant economic spill, travelers who come from Campeche, Tabasco, Chiapas or Quintana Roo,” he said.
He explained that the service providers of massive events understand the issue of health protocols, and although they already have an estimated date to resume work, which is March, it is necessary to guarantee this will be done, so that hotel reservations are not canceled.
“The government must understand that, on the one hand, the first thing was to prioritize health, and that this issue cannot be postponed anymore, because the tourism sector is one of the most affected by the pandemic”, he concluded.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexican company ‘Colore’ strengthens its presence in Yucatan
Innovative products to make your own.
-
Sterilize your dog or cat at the Veterinary Module of the Mérida City Council
You can get your dog.
-
Today, February 24th, México’s National Flag Day is celebrated
Every February 24 Mexico celebrates National.
-
Mexican youtuber Alex Tienda witnesses attacks in Ukraine
The communicator was consulted by the.
-
Lack of Chinese production benefits the clothing sector in Yucatan
This boom has allowed companies dedicated.
-
Man is denounced for hanging and torturing his dog in Tizimín, Yucatán
Residents of the community of Sucopo,.
-
Man nearly killed his brother after finding him with his wife in Kanasin, Yucatan
The events occurred when Ángel Eduardo.
-
The Mexican Caribbean is promoted at the 41st edition of ANATO in Colombia
The Mexican Caribbean participates in the.
-
Conservation of the Maya jungle of Yucatan is strengthened with international economic support
Yucatan signs agreement with the Nature.
-
SICT announces new sanctions for those who block roads and hijack toll booths
The penalties for those who take.
Leave a Comment