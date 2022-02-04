International recognition for the Ciénega and mangrove reserve of the northern coast of Yucatán

The Ramsar designation for the Ciénegas and Mangroves Reserve of the North Coast of Yucatán was authorized from Geneva, which was delivered this World Wetlands Day.
PROGRESO, MX.- At the plaque presentation event, the head of the state Secretariat of Sustainable Development (SDS), Sayda Rodríguez Gómez, commented that Yucatán has 15 federal, state, municipal and private Natural Protected Areas (NPAs) and it is precisely on the coast where 50 percent of the population lives, who even take advantage of the natural resources they have for food and to activate their economy.
Sayda Rodríguez pointed out that there are 96,893 hectares of mangroves in the state and with this amount, it occupies the third place as the entity with the highest proportion of mangroves in the country. Currently the state has nine sites with Ramsar designation, such as Celestún, Ría Lagartos, El Palmar and Dzilam, and the Ciénegas y Manglares de la Costa Norte Reserve will now have this designation for its 54,776.72 hectares, distributed among the municipalities of Hunucmá, Ucú, Progreso, Ixil, Motul, Dzemul, Telchac, Sinanché, Yobaín, Dzidzantún and Dzilam de Bravo.
This newly designated area was decreed as a State Ecological Reserve on March 19, 2010 because it is a priority for ecosystem conservation, and 12 years later its now recognized as a Ramsar site.
The area in question has a diversity of ecosystems, i.e., coastal dunes, petenes, grasslands, lowland flooded jungle, and mangrove systems.
The official name of the treaty – Convention on Wetlands of International Importance, especially as Waterfowl Habitat – focuses on the protection of wetlands, especially to provide habitat for waterfowl.
In this regard, Adán Peña Fuentes, head of the National Commission of Natural Protected Areas (Conanp), pointed out that this designation is important because in one way it protects the ecosystem and in another way it also guarantees that the people living in the area have an important natural and economic resource.
“The idea is that we remember the relevance of our wetlands. This is a recognition from Geneva, where the Ramsar commission meets, that is to say, from there we were authorized as a wetland of high value”, she explained.
She reminded that Mexico is the second country at international level with more wetlands, since it has 143 registered, while England has 175.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Company will provide transportation service from CDMX to the Felipe Angeles International Airport
To facilitate the arrival of users.
-
More than 100 thousand cases of Covid-19 have been registered in Yucatan since the pandemic began
On Thursday, February 3rd, Yucatan exceeded.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal inaugurates the Municipal Institute for Women in Mama, Yucatan
Women who live in this municipality.
-
Yucatecan actress Ofelia Medina is presented with the “Silvio Zavala” medal for culture and the arts
(MERIDA, YUC. – TYT).- More than.
-
Yucatan fishermen receive support from the State Government for the grouper ban
Through the “I respect the ban.
-
Mexican Navy rescues 7 Cuban rafters in the Yucatan Chanel
The Cuban boat was damaged, they.
-
Drug seized and woman arrested during search in Ciudad Caucel
K-9 Agents of the SSP (Human.
-
Even in Yucatán, criminals known as “Huachicoleros” have tried to benefit from Pemex pipelines
In 2021, 64,100 liters of fuel.
-
Robot dogs will guard the U.S.-Mexico border
The goal is to use technology.
-
Biden could place the Mexican drug trafficking groups ‘under the spotlight’ with a new decree
The President of the United States,.
Leave a Comment