Institute of Ecology warns of ecological problem in development poles of the Maya Train

According to the INECC, the problem is the development that is going to take place in each of the stations; points out that the Peninsula is an extremely fragile area with many needs

(MEXICO CITY – INECC).- “The problem of the Maya Train is the 16 development poles that are intended to be built along 1,535 kilometers (950 miles), because the Yucatan Peninsula is region with an extremely fragile ecosystem,” acknowledged María Amparo Martínez Arroyo, general director of the National Institute of Ecology and Climate Change (INECC).

The doctor in Ecology promised that in the event that Semarnat requests the technical opinion of the INECC, for the evaluation of the environmental impact manifestations in the different sections of the project, an in-depth analysis will be carried out on the issues within its competence.

“The problem is the development that is going to take place in each of the stations, how are these development poles are going to be built and operated, how is the geology in that particular part where the pole is bing developed, there are areas with underground caves, the Peninsula is an extremely fragile ecosystem in many ways”. María Amparo Martínez Arroyo

María Amparo Martínez Arroyo considered that Phase 1 of the project’s construction, which covers the first three sections of the route from Palenque, Chiapas to Izamal, Yucatán , does not have any major complications, because it will move along the already existing railroad tracks, parallel to the main highways.

She added that the important thing will be to place filters to avoid contamination by diesel, which is the fuel that the Maya Train will use, according to the Environmental Impact Statement (MIA ).

“You have to see in what conditions they are considering it, if they are going to put the filters, we need to have the MIA in our hands to give an opinion”. María Amparo Martinez Arroyo

