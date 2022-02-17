INE orders the governors of Morena to download a statement of support for AMLO

The complaint filed by Acción Nacional (PAN), charged that the statement released on the governors’ social networks constituted government propaganda, which violates the closed period established by the INE, due to the mandate revocation process.

The Commission determined that the request for precautionary measures was appropriate, since the statement “has as its central and preponderant theme pointing out and disseminating achievements, advances, successes and government activities,” in addition to highlighting personal aspects and the way in which the President governs.

In addition to the Mayor of Government of Mexico City, the governors who signed and disseminated the position were the state governors of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chiapas, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas.

They ask to remove billboards from AMLO promoting consultation

On the other hand, the PAN will present a new complaint so that the advertisement billboards installed in the states of Tamaulipas, Durango and Michoacán with the image of the president and promoting the vote for the revocation of the mandate be lowered.

In a press conference, the president of the PAN, Marko Cortes Mendoza, accompanied by the leaders of the Congress of the Union, recalled that the Federal Law for the Revocation of Mandate in its article 32 prevents the parties from participating in the promotion of the vote or encouraging any sense in the preference of society.

National Action will present the respective complaints in each of the Mexican states in which any type of advertising is placed, and they will request the INE to immediately order the withdrawal of this propaganda and the imposition of an exemplary sanction for Morena.

“And if Morena denied that this is theirs, the question is: who is paying for it?” Marko Cortés questioned.

“Then we will ask for an investigation into where that money came from, because they are improper contributions aimed at influencing society for the benefit of the President of the Republic, in addition to the fact that they grossly use of the same phrases that Morena used in collecting the signatures for the distorted revocation of the mandate,” said the PAN leader.