INAH investigates alleged tourist guides'”Mafia” in Chichen Itza

After the public denunciation of an ‘influencer’, the agency opened a case file

(MERIDA, YUC. – INAH).- The National Institute of Historical Anthropology (INAH) reported that its legal department opened a file for alleged irregularities around the tourist guides in the Archaeological Zone of Chichen Itza , in Yucatan, for the demarcation of responsibilities.

The agency indicated, in a statement, that they have turned to the state and federal authorities in Tourism matters so that, in compliance with their attributions and powers that the General Tourism Law grants them, they carry out the corresponding verification processes.

In recent days, various local media reported that there is an alleged “mafia” of guides that operates in the Archaeological Zone, something exposed by a so-called influencer in a podcast program broadcast on social networks, who claimed to be a victim of fraud.

José Arturo Chab Cárdenas, head of the Legal Department of INAH in Yucatan, explained that tourist guides are governed not only by the General Tourism Law, which is federal in nature, but also by the Law for the Promotion and Development of Tourism in Yucatan, which depends on state regulations, for which the tourist services provided by the guides are obliged to comply with and not violate the Federal Law on Monuments and Archaeological, Artistic and Historical Zones, for which the complaint was sent to the relevant authorities for its timely attention.

In addition, it specified that, in accordance with articles 8 and 14 of the Law for the Promotion and Development of Tourism in Yucatan, Tourist Service Providers are obliged to provide services without violating the provisions established in the current regulations and provide the goods and services offered in the appropriate conditions and terms, and must comply with the prices, rates, promotions, reservations, and other agreed benefits, in the terms announced, offered and without alteration to the truth.

