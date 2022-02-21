In Yucatan, five foreigners have died from Covid-19, this Sunday the 20th a Canadian passed away

From March 2020 to date, of the total deaths caused by the pandemic, 97 percent are Yucatecans, and the rest, from various states, as well as from four different countries.

(MERIDA, YUC. – SSY).- Almost two years after the presence of Covid-19 in the State, five foreigners have died, of which 40 percent were tourists and 60 percent lived in the state, revealed the Ministry of Health of Yucatan (SSY).

This Sunday, February 20th, an 80-year-old man, originally from Canada, but who lived in Mérida, who had a comorbidity, specifically, cardiovascular disease, lost his life.

Until today, there are already 6,828 deaths, of which 96.9 percent originate from 104 municipalities, since so far there have been no deaths caused by the pandemic in the municipalities of Quintana Roo and Tahdziú.

Of the 211 foreigners who have lost their lives, 3.1 percent, five are foreigners, and the rest are from Campeche and Quintana Roo, as well as Chiapas, Mexico City, Durango, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Querétaro , Puebla, Tabasco and Veracruz, among other states of the country.

Of the total number of foreigners, the first two were passengers on the Marella Explorer II cruise ship, originally from Great Britain and Greece, later an Italian resident in Mérida, and a man originally from Canada. In 2002, again a Canadian.

On April 3, 2020, the state government reported that in the course of the afternoon a patient who was hospitalized at the High Specialty Regional Hospital of the Yucatan Peninsula (Hraepy), a 70-year-old British citizen, died.

It should be noted that together with a Yucatecan, they were the first two victims of the pandemic.

Later, on April 6, he was a man originally from Greece.

The third case occurred on April 23, 2020, a 94-year-old woman, originally from Italy and resident of Mérida, with a history of heart disease and chronic kidney failure, who lived with seven people, of which three were reported with mild symptoms.

While the fourth death occurred on May 11, 2020, an 81-year-old man, originally from Canada and a resident of Progreso, who had diabetes.

One year and nine months, this Sunday the 20th, the fifth death of a foreigner is reported.

