In one decade, divorces have increased while marriages have decreased in Yucatan

INEGI Census data reveals that in one decade, the number of divorces has exceeded the number of marriages in Yucatan by far.

(MERIDA, YUC. – INEGI).- According to Ithe National Institute of Geography and Statistics (INEGI), from 2010 to 2020 in Yucatan the number of people living in a free union increased, going from 7.9 percent in 2010 to 13.9 in 2020. At the same time, the percentage of couples who get married has been decreasing, it went from 48 to 42 percent during the same period of time.

Regarding the single population in the state, it went from 34.7 to 32.9.

As for divorces, there was an increase, the divorced population went from 1.7 in 2010, to 2.1 percent in 2020.

That is, according to the 2020 Population and Housing Census, this being the last record made by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), in 2020 there were 3,118 legal unions, while in 2019 this figure reached 9,718, these two being surpassed by 2018, when 10,168 marriages were registered.

Some of the characteristics of women who live in the same house as their partner without being married were listed by INEGI:

7 out of 10 are with a man older than her.

5 out of 10 women are not economically active, but their partner is.

3 out of 10 women are economically active, and live with an economically active partner.

In the same way, it was revealed that, in general, women who are in a relationship and who have some degree of higher education live with a partner with similar or higher education than hers, and it is rare for her partner to have a lower level of education than hers.

