IMSS Yucatan urges to continue with preventive measures against Covid-19 even if we are already vaccinated

In general, it is recommended to strengthen healthy habits, follow a balanced diet, exercise with safety and hygiene measures; follow good sleep habits; apply the etiquette sneeze and avoid sharing objects for personal use.

(MERIDA, YUC. – IMSS).- In order to protect everyone’s health, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Yucatan reiterates the importance of not lowering our guard in the implementation of all preventive measures against the SARS-CoV-2 virus; since being vaccinated prevents people from getting seriously ill, but they can still get it or infect others and put their lives at risk.

Similarly, those who already have the complete anti-COVID vaccination scheme must continue to use the mask correctly when leaving home, since it is one of the most important measures to prevent the spread of this disease in addition to also protecting against respiratory diseases and influenza; It reduces the transmission of microorganisms through the drops of saliva that are expelled when speaking, coughing and/or sneezing.

It is also reiterated that having become ill does not guarantee being protected, which is why it is essential that all people get vaccinated and continue with preventive care. In addition, there are people who could be asymptomatic and although they do not show signs of the disease, they can transmit it.



Therefore, it is important not to forget to constantly wash your hands or use alcohol gel, keep a healthy distance, avoid touching your face, especially eyes, nose and mouth; correctly use the face mask at all times and maintain complete vaccination schedules.

At home, you should try to have rooms with good ventilation as well as carry out the disinfection of objects and surfaces for common use such as: telephones, controls, etc.

In the case of people who must go out to work, it is suggested that in their work areas at the beginning and end of their work day they wash their hands, as well as before eating food and after touching tools. It is essential that workers keep a distance of at least 1.5 meters. Avoid meetings and gatherings.

At the end of work activities and when you get home, remove the mask, discard it and immediately disinfect your hands.

Parents and guardians of girls and boys are encouraged to monitor and continue preventive measures; since minors can also be infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and although they usually do not have complications, if they have risk factors they could present damage to their health, in addition to transmitting the disease to other people.

Finally, if you have suspicious symptoms of COVID-19, such as: fever, sore throat and/or headache, cough, sneezing; as well as respiratory difficulty, go to the Social Security Respiratory Care Modules (MARSS), located in the Family Medicine Units (UMF).

