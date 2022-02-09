Human Rights violations persist in Yucatan prisons, declares CODHEY

Miguel Óscar Sabido Santana, president of the Codhey, recalled that like every year, during this month, the agency will render an annual report of activities before the State Congress, where they will present, among other things, the situation of the penitentiary centers.

(MERIDA, YUC. – CODHEY).- Despite the fact that a recommendation was issued in 2014, deficiencies and human rights violations persist in state prisons, around 80 percent continue with irregularities, reported Miguel Óscar Sabido Santana, president of the Yucatan Human Rights Commission (Codhey).

“Public prisons are still in very bad conditions, it is something very worrying,” he said. They do not have a police and good governance, internal regulations, doctors, food is not provided to the inmates, or they are not allowed to make calls, there are no hygiene conditions, nor sufficient surveillance, he specified.

He also indicated that the agency has signed 60 agreements with the same number of municipalities, to have commission units and “thus address this problem, among other violations of human rights.”

Despite the pandemic, he reported that they were able to supervise the 106 municipal prisons, in addition to another 30 random visits, together with the National Mechanism against Torture, of the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH); as well as supervision of the 125 health centers, the Ministry of Public Security, among other agencies.

As for public prisons, “deficiencies and irregularities continue to exist,” said the head of the Codhey; who recalled that the autonomous body issued a recommendation for this situation.

Some exceptions, in matters of infrastructure, are the Social Rehabilitation Center (Cereso) of Mérida, Valladolid, Tizimín, Buctzotz.

Given this scenario, Miguel Sabido recalled that they have begun to generate collaboration agreements with the state councils; To date, they have signed 60 with the municipalities, and they hope that between February and March they will be able to finalize more agreements with the rest of the 106 municipalities.

This is so that there is a Human Rights Unit in each town hall, which is in charge of mainstreaming human rights in their communities and seeking a better link between the authorities and Codhey and thus avoiding human rights violations.

After the report that they will render this month, Sabido Santana informed that they will issue special reports to achieve concrete influence; In addition, he stressed that laws are needed to force the municipalities to have their human rights units.

