Hotel occupancy in Yucatan falls in February

Yucatecan hoteliers acknowledge that room occupancy fell significantly in February.

(MERIDA, YUC. – AMHY).- According to the president of the Mexican Association of Hotels in Yucatan, Juan José Martín Pacheco, said that this is a low month in terms of room occupancy, since, compared to the last two previous months, 60% of services were reached used.

“Since January 5 we have 39% occupancy, this shows that we have to continue taking care of our people by continuing to work staggered with our staff to have this balance and maintain the jobs that we have today,” he explained.

The leader of the hoteliers said that room cancellations also continue to be made due to lack of flights, coupled with the fact that there is little influx of visitors.

“The European has not gone out to travel, so we will be seeing the movement little by little. We have to wait to see how the month will unfold, occupations are uncertain due to the movements of flight cancellations that occurred in January and continue in February, ”he said.

He also mentioned that some hotels are already preparing for the celebration of February 14, as a strategy to have income in this period.

“Since February 14th falls on a Monday, we expect many people to go out for breakfast on February 13th. There are several hotels that are proposing on February 13 and 14 with some special menus for their lodging centers”, he stated.

