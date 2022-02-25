Host a “Margarita Afternoon” with these 3 delicious recipes

Find here some variations of this iconic cocktail and prepare them at home

(MERIDA, YUC. – TYT).- The Margarita is one of those unmistakable drinks that are ordered almost everywhere in the world. Thanks to their popularity and the tradition they have become, Margarita Day is celebrated every February 22.

For you to celebrate this great cocktail properly, we share three recipes for you to choose the one you like the most and enjoy it at home, just as if you were next to a pool.

The Classic Margarita



(Photo: Pixabay)

Ingredients

40 ml of Don Julio Blanco tequila

25 ml of orange liqueur

20 ml of lemon juice

Salt to frost

1 slice of lemon to decorate

Ice

Procedure

Add in a cocktail shaker with ice, tequila, orange liqueur and lemon juice.

Close and shake vigorously until cool.

Strain into an old fashioned glass frosted with salt and filled with ice

Decorate with the lemon wedge and enjoy.

Frappé Watermelon Margarita



(Photo: Pixabay)

Ingredients

1 cup of watermelon

60 ml of tequila

30 ml of triple sec or orange liqueur

30 ml of lemon juice

30 ml of agave syrup

½ cup of ice

Chamoy

Salt

Chili powder

Procedure

In a blender glass, add the watermelon, tequila, orange liqueur, agave syrup, lime juice, and ice.

Process until you get a uniform grind.

Frost a cup or glass with chamoy and a mixture of salt and chili powder.

Serve and enjoy.

Extra-tropical Margarita



(Photo: Pexels)

Ingredients

5 pieces of raspberry

½ tablespoon of honey

30 ml of lemon juice

45 ml of tequila

30 ml of grapefruit juice

1 tablespoon of passion fruit pulp

Salt

Ice

Procedure

In a cocktail shaker, place the raspberries, honey, lemon, tequila, passion fruit and grapefruit juice.

With the help of a macerator or a spoon, mash the fruit.

Add sufficient ice and shake vigorously until cool.

Strain into a frosty glass with salt, new ice and enjoy.

