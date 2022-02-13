Homes in Yucatan will increase their cost by about 12 percent this year

The impact of the increase could be of up to 20 percent on the current price.

(MERIDA. YUC. – CANADEVI).- Inflation is affecting all productive sectors, and the housing industry is no exception, as the leader of the National Chamber of Housing Yucatan Delegation, Eduardo Ancona, announced that they expect an increase in the cost, due to of the increase in inputs such as cement and steel.

Although the increase in the cost of supplies is approximately 20 percent, in the total cost of the house it will have an increase of between 10 and 12 percent of its current total.

“An increase is expected for the second half of the year, there will be an increase in the value of homes, because that is how the increase in materials has been, we know that this is the impact of growing inflation, and of products that have a price worldwide,” he asserted.

However, despite the price increase due to inflation both in inputs and in total cost, it is believed that this 2022 there will be a rebound in the sale of houses, in all economic sectors.

“We closed the year very well, we had forecast 10,000 new homes sold, deeded, and we closed a little higher, with almost 10,500 it was a good end of the year,” he added.

“This year we expect to close with 12,000 homes, according to the projects that are being generated, and it has been a good start, we have not felt a drop in deeds, and we believe that it has to do with the fact that people are taking advantage of the prices current,” he said.

The Canadevi leader recalled that the current cost of social housing ranges from 390,000 pesos at least, in areas such as Kanasín.

