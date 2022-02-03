“Hogar Colitas” Animal Shelter asks for urgent support for street dogs

Through the social networks of Hogar Colitas MID, the person in charge of the shelter assures that she will continue promoting adoption, and responsible care, however, in order to do so, she needs the help of society.

(MERIDA, YUC. – TYT).- The Hogar Colitas shelter cares for 47 dogs and more than 20 cats that were rescued from the streets, or were mistreated or abandoned by their families.

However, although the dream and vocation of Julia, in charge of the shelter, is to always look after the canines, today the situation has become a little more complicated due to the lack of resources.

“We are hardly surviving, donations are low and we need many things (newspaper, cleaning products, food, medicines, funds for vaccines, sterilizations and studies for those animals who are under treatment),” she said.

The shelter is located on C 105, between 64G and 64F, Colonia Melitón Salazar, brown gate with little footprints, at the moment no more animals are accepted, since the shelter is saturated, however, they receive donations, visits for volunteers, and of course, those interested in responsible adoption.

