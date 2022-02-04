HIV cases on the rise in Yucatán

HIV patients are asked to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

At the end of 2021, the Federal Health Secretariat reported a total of 465 cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in Yucatán, a figure that exceeded by 14.5% the total for 2020, which ended with 406 cases. Of the total reported as of December 31, 2021, 421 are men and 44 are women.

Of this total, a total of 159 deaths were reported as of October 31, according to the State Registry of HIV Cases in Yucatán of the Yucatán Ministry of Health (SSY), representing 34.2% of the total.

Of the 465 cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection registered at the end of 2021, 261 (231 men and 30 women) correspond to stage one; 53 (51 men and 2 women) to stage two; 103 (94 men and 9 women) to stage three; and 48 men (45 men and 3 women) to stage four, according to figures from the Federal Health Secretariat.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) classification, stage 1 is a non-significant, asymptomatic infection where there may be inflammation of the lymph nodes in response to the immune system to the virus; in stage 2, the infection is mild; stage 3 refers to advanced infection with severe weight loss and stage 4 corresponds to severe infection. At this stage the patient has developed Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

Municipalities of Yucatán with more HIV cases

The State Registry of HIV Cases in Yucatán of the Yucatán Health Secretariat (SSY), as of October 31, reported that Umán had 19 cases, Kanasín, 35, and Mérida, 306.

The incidence rate of the aforementioned municipalities exceeds the state rate, which at the same cut-off was 17.47 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In fourth place was Valladolid, with 11.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and in fifth place was Progreso, with 10.4 per 100,000. These municipalities had 15 and 10 confirmed cases, respectively.

Yucatán accumulated a total of 10,302 HIV cases (8,771 men and 1,531 women) between 1983 and 2021.

Alethse De La Torre Rosas, general director of the National Center for the Prevention and Control of HIV and AIDS (Censida), recently pointed out that everyone living with HIV should be vaccinated against Covid-19, as it is a safe vaccine and will protect them against severe forms of the disease.

“The message is very clear: it is extraordinarily important for people living with HIV to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Because in this way they will be able to respond and avoid serious forms of the infection,” she said.

The official explained that the World Health Organization (WHO) has pointed out the benefits of the vaccine specifically for SARSCoV-2 in people with HIV.

