Harvard Law Review elects first Latina as editor-in-chief

Priscila Coronado, the daughter of Mexican migrant parents, is the publication’s new editor with the largest circulation of any law review in the world.

(UNITED STATES – Harvard) – For the first time in its 135-year history, the prestigious Harvard Law Review has elected a Latino woman as editor in chief.

Her name is Priscila Coronado. The daughter of Mexican migrant parents, born in California, is the 136th president of the publication after succeeding Hassaan Shahawy. Priscila is the first member of her family to attend college, where she performed excellently. She graduated with top honors (magna cum laude) from UCLA. Afterward, she began a doctorate in law.

Priscila Coronado collaborates with Alianza first Class, is dedicated to supporting low-income Latino students, and is passionate about education law. “Priscila is a rigorous student and a passionate lawyer. From the outset, she impressed her fellow editors with her extraordinary intelligence, deep humility, and profound commitment to service. Her values represent the best of the Harvard Law Review. I can’t wait to see what Volume 136 will accomplish under her inspiring leadership,” Hassaan Shahawy wrote about Coronado.

“Hassaan’s intellectual prowess and humility are unmatched. He was given the unenviable task of guiding Harvard Law Review through an unpredictable and challenging year, but he published volumes 135 and 136 with grace. ‘I will do my best to follow in her footsteps and build on the work she did this year,’ Priscila Coronado said in her first remarks after being elected editor.

When questioned about what inspired her to get involved with Harvard Law Review, Priscila Coronado responded that she thought it would be an excellent way to meet other people interested in legal issues and that it was “an intellectually stimulating experience.”

What is the Harvard Law Review?

The Law Review was founded in 1887 by Louis D. Brandeis, who served as a justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. It is a student-edited journal at Harvard University and the largest circulation of any law review globally. Each journal issue is monthly and is published only from November to June.

