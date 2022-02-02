  • Expat Community,
    • Hacienda Santa Rosa: a world-class luxury resort

    By on February 2, 2022

    Founded in the 18th century, this hacienda shows the transitional stage that took place in the state, when the great henequenals gave way to the cultivation of Henequen (Sisal).

    TYT.- Hacienda Santa Rosa offers exceptionally carved columns, ornately decorated gardens, and mysterious bonfires for the night. Discover the beauty of 16th-century Mayan sites with the services of a world-class luxury resort.

    Rooms – Hacienda Santa Rosa

    Immerse yourself in the luxury of one of the 11 exclusive rooms or suites. Place your belongings on hand-carved wooden furniture, focusing all our attention on Mexican culture. Enjoy the opulence of a world-class hotel; from branded bathroom amenities to rooms with private pools; and relax barefoot Mayan style in traditional cotton woven hammocks. Discover true luxury and pampering at Hacienda Santa Rosa.
    Amenities: Air Conditioning, Alarm Clock, Iron, Radio, Shower, Balcony, Extra Beds Available
    Room Types: Superior | Junior Suite | Villa Maya |

    Location

    This charming hotel is located 70 kilometers from the ruins of Uxmal and the city of Merida and only 45 minutes from the airport.

    Facilities – Hacienda Santa Rosa

    • Pool
    • Jacuzzi
    • Meeting Room
    • Safe deposit boxes
    • Restaurant
    • Lounge Bar

