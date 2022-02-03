Hacienda of former President Vicente Fox on Airbnb: how much does it cost per night?

The residence of the former president of Mexico in San Cristóbal, Guanajuato, is available in the accommodation application. Staying for a week represents a millionaire figure.

(MEXICO – TYT).- “Family Hacienda of President Vicente Fox “. This is how the former Mexican president’s residence in San Cristóbal, Guanajuato is advertised on Airbnb . The price per stay is at least 770,000 pesos (USD$38,500), as the minimum rent is for three nights for six people.

The accommodation is described as ” the house where President Fox grew up “, with which visitors can share a private meal; plus receive an exclusive tour of the Fox Center Presidential Library .

What does the Vicente Fox hacienda offer on Airbnb?

According to the description, the residence includes five bedrooms, all with king-size beds, as well as six bathrooms. It has “an haute cuisine restaurant, spa, gym, wine cellar, secret garden and children’s pool.” All meals and transfers are included.

According to the text, the proceeds are used for the Fox Center student scholarship program , which is located next to the hacienda, which now also includes “an ultra-modern 50-room boutique hotel.”

In the section it is recommended to book in advance in order to coincide with the agenda of former President Vicente Fox , since a photo session and a dinner with him are included during the second day of stay. The program of activities also includes a guided tour of the city of Guanajuato, as well as presentations by fellows from the Fox Center .

How much does it cost for one night at the Vicente Fox hacienda?

Prices on Airbnb vary according to dates and demand. Currently, the price of a night’s accommodation at the Vicente Fox hacienda during the second week of February is 213,032 pesos , based on a consultation carried out on the afternoon of the first day.

The minimum contract is three nights, to which is added a cleaning fee of 22,621 pesos and a service commission of 108,366 pesos; so the total is 770,083 pesos, non-refundable in case of cancellation. In order for the money to be reimbursed, the payment will be 852,723 pesos , of which “50% of the total will be returned, except the first night and the service fee.” So in the case we are using as an example, the guest would only receive a little more than 265 thousand pesos in return.

In high season the price per night is increased to 236,702 pesos, current rate for Easter this year. However, if you hire more than one week, there is a discount on the daily rate that reaches 186,995 pesos per night. However, this implies that guests will pay more than 1.5 million pesos to stay at the Vicente Fox hacienda.

The Airbnb page of former President Fox’s hacienda can be consulted at this link.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments