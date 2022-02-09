Guillermo del Toro, Eugenio Derbez and Carlos López, Mexicans at the 2022 Academy Award Ceremony

Discover how many nominations the projects where these Mexicans participate have

(MERIDA, YUC. – TYT).- Guillermo del Toro, Carlos López and Eugenio Derbez are the Mexicans who will be present at the 2022 Oscars.

Del Toro competes in four categories with “Nightmare Alley”:

Best Film, Costume Design, Photography and Production Design, where he will compete for the statuette with the films: Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, Licorice Pizza, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.

This nomination marks his return to the awards, after four years of having become the winner of four awards with the feature film “The Shape of Water”.

While in the Costume Design category he will have to fight against the following movies: Cruella, Cyrano, Dune and West Side Story. It should be noted that critics have highlighted the great achievements of this production in terms of the category mentioned.

As for the Production Design rank, the Guadalajara film will face: Dune, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of McBeth and West Side Story. Finally, in the category of Photography, the also screenwriter will have to beat the mentioned films.

Eugenio Derbez at the 2022 Oscar Awards with the film CODA

CODA: Signs of the Heart, directed by Sian Heder and in which the Mexican comedian Eugenio Derbez participates, obtained three nominations: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor and Best Film.

The best actor category went to Troy Kotsur, who plays the father of the film’s protagonist. Although Derbez is not nominated for best actor, the participation of Mexican talent is highlighted.

Carlos López, the promise of Mexican cinema

Carlos López Estrada is a young Mexican director, who initially directed music videos, among the artists Jesse and Joe, Capital Cities, Daveed Diggs and Billie Eilish stand out .

This Tuesday, February 08, the Mexican promise finds itself on long tablecloths, since the film “Raya y el Último Dragón” is nominated in the Best Animated Film category, which it directed together with Don Hall.

Raya and the last dragon will face the following short films: Charm, Flee, Luca, The Mitchells vs The Machines.

