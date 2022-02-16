Guelaguetza Festival returns to Yucatan, after two years of absence in the White City

The maximum cultural, arts & crafts, gastronomic festival of Oaxaca, from February 20th to March 6th at the Parque de la Paz in Mérida.

(MERIDA, YUC. – TYT).- One of the most important art, culture and gastronomy events in the country is the Guelaguetza in the state of Oaxaca, and this festival travels through various parts of Mexico, including the city of Mérida, where they return after two years of absence.

And it is that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the decision had to be made to suspend it in previous years, however, it is ready for its return, with the presence of 45 exhibitors.

The Guelaguetza in Merida Festival opens February 20th at the Parque de La Paz, in this regard, Félipe Gómez, representative of the Oaxacan community in Mérida, said that it will be an event with all the care and protocols to prevent coronavirus infections.

Likewise, Alberto Vázquez Sánchez, general director of the Oaxaca, Art, Fiesta and Tradition Cultural Group, said that gastronomy is the protagonist of the event, where you can enjoy tlayudas, tamales, quesillo, grasshoppers, as well as traditional ice cream, among other attractions.

